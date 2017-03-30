ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court yesterday turned down Ayyan Ali’s petition filed against $500,000 fine imposed on her by collector (adjudication) Customs in the currency smuggling case.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition.

The petitioner had filed the appeal due to non-functional customs appellate tribunal. Now the appellate tribunal is hearing in this matter.

Ayyan moved the petition through her counsel Sardar Lateef Khosa and adopted that the fine was imposed without providing her an opportunity of hearing.

In her petition, she had prayed to the court to set aside the order imposing the fine.