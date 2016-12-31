ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Friday said that “hateful campaigns” were being run against state institutions including judiciary and the army in a bid to politicise them.

"This is a joke with the country and its constitution," he said.

Nisar said that “two senior politicians” were maligning the country's institutions but avoided to name anyone.

The minister was addressing a press conference at the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Headquarters.

Nisar criticised circulation of a photograph of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and President Mamnoon Hussain with a misleading caption on social media.

He said that all elements would be exposed who were behind the campaign.

The photograph shows Nawaz Sharif, Hussain and Jhagra sitting together sharing a laugh.

The photograph that has gone viral on social media carries a caption that describes Iqbal Zafar Jhagra as CJ-designate Justice Saqib Nisar.

The minister said that the interior ministry was in contact with the management of the social media including Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp to access the data of those sources who uploaded the fake pictures.

Nisar explained that the government had no role in appointment of the chief justice as his appointment was done on seniority basis.

Brushing aside the propaganda that the ruling PML-N has appointed a man close to it as the new COAS, the minister said that if the government wanted to appoint army chief on political grounds, it would have appointed another officer senior to the incumbent army chief.

He was pointing towards Lt General (retd) Javed Iqbal Ramday some of whose family members were very close to the ruling PML-N.

Responding a question about Khanani and Kalia money-laundering scam, Nisar said that the previous government had destroyed its record.

A committee would be formed next week to probe the matter.

He further said that a new prosecution team in the Axact degrees scam would be formed in the next week as one of the previous team members was unwell for the last three months.

About the Quetta inquiry commission, Nisar said that the questioned posed to him by the commission had no relevance with the Quetta incident and termed the commission as a quasi-judicial forum.

"I will plead my case before the Supreme Court," he said, adding that former attorney general Makhdoom Ali Khan will represent the Ministry of Interior in the Supreme Court.

Nisar said that he had neither made personal attacks against anyone in the past, nor would he do it in future but he reserved the right to respond to the statements made against him.

Responding to criticism on him for his press conference on the release of commission's report, he said that the PPP leadership had made speeches in the cabinet meeting as well against the verdict of the Supreme Court bench that had disqualified the then Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani.

Speaking on the CNIC's re-verification drive of the NADRA, he said that the authority had successfully completed the exercise and as many as 86,380 intruders including foreigners had been identified during it.

All had managed to get them registered with the genuine Pakistani families.

Nisar said that 18-member parliamentary committee having representation of all the political parties in the National Assembly would be formed soon to oversee the verification process.

As many as 400,000 suspicious CNICs had been blocked during the last three and a half years, while this figure stood at 519 only.

The incumbent government also cancelled 32,400 passports issued to aliens, he added.

The minister admitted that the CNICs of some genuine citizens had also been blocked during the exercise but those would be un-blocked soon upon verification.

All those would provide proof of their nationality and their citizenship would be restored. Nisar concluded that deceased Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour was issued Pakistani passport in 2005, and added Pakistan was facing pressure for the misgivings of the past regimes as the matter had been raised with the UN Security Council.