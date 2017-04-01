The exciting upcoming Lollywood movie 'Chalay Thay Saath (CTS)' whose trailer went extremely viral after the release, has now released it's first song and you need to listen to it for sure.

Yes, the music of the film is just as interesting as the film’s story. The score of the film has been done by producer Abbas Ali Khan, who recently produced ‘Chitta Chola’ for Patari Tabeer while artists such as Mooroo and Sikandar Ka Mandar have also lent their music for the film.

The beautiful track is titled as ‘Pariyaan’ which is also briefly featured in the film’s teaser.

The song is by an indie band called Bell and the lyrics have been written by Bell’s vocalist, Shahab Hussain along with Zeeshan Lalani. The great thing about ‘Pariyaan’ is that it complements the overall vibe of the film, while also delivering tunes that are literally music to our ears. The song is now available online.