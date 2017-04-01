LAHORE-Hadiqa Kiani has officially released the first chapter from her earlier announced Wajd – Volume 1 titled “Kamlee Da Dhola”. With an aim to revive each region’s core musical heritage, “Chapter 1” features the Indo-Aryan language of western Punjab, Saraiki. Indeed Wajd represents a journey by Hadiqa Kiani into the sounds that form the bedrock of our nation, exploring a multitude of languages, instruments and styles to create an album intimately rooted in our own traditions and culture.

“Chapter 1 - Kamlee Da Dhola” represents Hadia Kiani’s rendition of the iconic Saraiki folk song, which has been sung by various folk singers including the legendary Reshma Ji and most notably, Musarrat Nazir.The audio for “Chapter 1 - Kamlee Da Dhola” has been produced, arranged, mixed, mastered and recorded by Irfan Kiani.

Recorded in a single-take live studio format, this mesmerizing song can be experienced in its pure authentic untainted organic form of music. As WAJD - Volume 1 is the first time Hadiqa Kiani is exploring Sufism, the opening verses of “Chapter 1 - Kamlee Da Dhola” feature the words of mystic sufi poet Baba

Bulleh Shah with the opening melody composed by Hadiqa herself which further adds distinction, character and even more beauty to the iconic folk song. Chapter 1 features Steve George on the Turkish Lavta, Ustad Baqir Abbas on flute, Imran Ali and Irfan Kiani on the Harmonium, Asif Ali Goga on Dholak and Irfan, Sharafat, Sakhawat and Imran as the backing vocalists.