LOS ANGELES:- Kim Kardashian West’s grandmother has a ‘’secret’’ Instagram account to ‘’spy’’ on her and her family, and the television personality shared the news on her own Instagram account. The 36-year-old reality star has revealed her maternal grandparent Mary Jo Campbell has got her own social media account, which she uses to keep a close eye on her grandchildren including Kim, Kourtney, 38, Khloé, 33, Rob, 30, as well as Kendall Jenner, 21, and 19-year-old Kylie. The raven-haired beauty shared a photograph of her with her relative on the photo-sharing site, which saw them pose with a cat filter superimposed over the top of their faces.

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardshians’ star captioned the video post: ‘’How cute is my grandma! She has a secret Instagram account to spy on us! (sic).’’ Speaking in the clip Kim said: ‘’We are the cutest cats.’’ But Mary Jo was surprised by the filter, as she said: ‘’Woah, look at my ears.’’