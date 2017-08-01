Pakistani cricketer and all-rounder Shoaib Malik has started has started a movement on his twitter handle with #PaksitanZindabad.

The movement will start on August 1st at 19:47, he wrote.

#PakistanZindabad is our movement to showcase our country to the world. Starting Aug 1st at 19:47.



Topics & detailshttps://t.co/mrIYIH9TM8 pic.twitter.com/OVUGqrL7Zx — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) July 31, 2017





The cricketer has appealed other Pakistanis to make it a trend on social media site.

On his website, the all-rounder has shared a list of themes to be shared on twitter from August 1 to August 20th.

Malik also appealed Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to join the movement.





The celebrities and cricketers have responded to his appeal with sharing the trend.

I love you Pakistan and this flag ???? and supporting @realshoaibmalik #Pakistanzindabad pic.twitter.com/OaO9pLH7N3 — Amir Yamin (@amiryamin54) July 31, 2017





Come on Pakistan show the world the real talent love beauty enthusiasm passion treasures inspirational ppl achievers of #PakistanZindabad https://t.co/yipZjQ9AIZ — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) July 31, 2017





@realshoaibmalik With you on this! #PakistanZindabad, now and forever!

Everyone join this and make it happen! — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) July 31, 2017





Yk The true legend and one of the best human being person who make 10k Runs ☺️????????We are supporting @realshoaibmalik Bhai #pakistanZindabaad pic.twitter.com/RSTrzEijEA — Muhammad Asghar Khan (@IamAsgharKhann) July 31, 2017





Our country needs us now more than ever. Great initiative @realshoaibmalik! Let's join hands & do our best for our people #PakistanZindabad https://t.co/cQQQcrtKTE — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) August 1, 2017



