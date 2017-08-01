Pakistani cricketer and all-rounder Shoaib Malik has started has started a movement on his twitter handle with #PaksitanZindabad.

The movement will start on August 1st at 19:47, he wrote.


The cricketer has appealed other Pakistanis to make it a trend on social media site.

On his website, the all-rounder has shared a list of themes to be shared on twitter from August 1 to August 20th.  

Malik also appealed Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to join the movement.


The celebrities and cricketers have responded to his appeal with sharing the trend.

 