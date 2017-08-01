KARACHI: Following the launch of the Maker Women celebration movement with the release of anthem “Humsa Ho Tou Samnay Aye” in Pakistan, Global trend setting brand, Maybelline New York held a soirée in Karachi to celebrate women who make It happen, hosted by the brand and their spokesperson, celebrity Ayesha Omar.

The soirée included a special screening of the anthem and a live musical performance by vocalist Alicia Dias. In attendance at the event were powerhouses from the entertainment, fashion, film and acting fraternities including Mansha Pasha, Hira Tareen, Nadia Hussain, Zhalay Sarhadi, WardahSaleem, Maliha Aziz, Kiran Aman, TapuJaveri, Ali Safina, Adeel Hussain, Sana Bucha, Huma Nassr, Frieha Altaf, Saima Rashid Bargfrede, Adnan Pardesy, SanamChaudhri, Areeba Habib, Rubab Hayat, Huma Amir Shah, Saad Hayat and Junaid Khan.

“Humsa Ho Tou Samnay Aye” celebrates women and the strength that they stand for; ‘Maker Women’ who are the heroes of their own lives and who Make IT Happen every day. The video features Actor and Maybelline New York brand ambassador Ayesha Omar, musician Zoe Viccaji, artist Naveen Shakil, MMA fighter Sarah Tareen, story teller AlinaEhtesham and unfolds against the soulful voice of maestro Ali Sethi.

For Maybelline, a MakerWoman is someone who wakes up every morning and walks out into the world like it’s her own. She owns it. She faces challenges by standing up and making her voice heard. She embraces life and is proud of her individuality. She is bold, fierce and unstoppable. Above all, she believes in her ability to MakeItHappen. She is a movement.

The anthem is a true manifestation of the Maybelline legacy; to celebrate the power of YOU.