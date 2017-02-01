LOS ANGELES-Selena Gomez has been confirmed for a new collaboration with Jax Jones. The 29-year-old British producer has revealed the ‘Good For You’ pop beauty has recorded the vocals for his song ‘This Is Real’, but he’s not sure when it will be released. Speaking on Capital FM, he shared: ‘’I mean, I said on the title that it was Selena. I’m not lying. There’s no Milli Vanilli going on here. It is, it’s Selena Gomez. I mean, It’s a great record and one day I hope to release it.’’ Apart from reportedly ‘’working on very music’’ with her rumoured beau The Weeknd - real name Able Tesfaye - Selena’s last musical releases were last year’s singles ‘Same Old Love’, ‘Hands to Myself’ and ‘Kill Em with Kindness’. On how the 24-year-old singer and the ‘Starboy’ rapper started seeing each other, an insider previously said: ‘’They started hanging as friends and it became romantic. They’re working on very sensational music, so it spilled over.’’ However, one person who won’t be listening to their music anytime soon is Selena’s ex Justin Bieber. The ‘Cold Water’ hitmaker, 22, was recently asked if he can listen to The Weeknd’s tunes, and said: ‘’Hell no I can’t listen to a Weeknd song! That s***’s wack.’’