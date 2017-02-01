Karachi-One of Pakistan’s leading pop-rock band Mirage have released their latest music video ‘Panchi’ featuring Coke Studio sensation Alycia Dias. The song is part of Mirage’s second album ‘DoosriDastak’ that is set to release in the summer of 2017.

With composition and lyrics by Rehan Nazim of Mirage, the song has been produced by Saad Hayat with Coke Studio guest musician Bradley D’Souza on guitar and bass, Hasan Mahmud on guitar, Kashif Chamman on Dholak and features Alycia Dias as a guest vocalist. The music video has been shot in the coastal area of KundMalir in Balochistan. Mirage had earlier released ‘PyarHua’ in December 2016, Ker Daalo Pakistan in 2014 and Zara Suniye Tou in 2013 from ‘Doosri Dastak’.