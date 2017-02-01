Lahore-The Road to Lifestyle Expo is driven from desire to give platform to all brands and cater all segments of society in a classy way.

The event was a trendsetter for future exhibition market place where clothing, jewelry, foot wear, accessories, Home textile, Home Decor and many more brands can serve highly fashion conscious followers under one roof.

The exhibition was held yesterday at Mezban Marquee. It showcased the finest brands and the best consumer segments of Pakistan together on a single platform.

A larger number of designers and buyers were present whose number was more than 5000 people. The High-end exhibition was attended by who’s who of the fashion industry, socialites, models, bloggers and media.

Participating designers were Ahmed Bilal, Ahsan Hussain, Amna Eraj, Cayma Emran, Damat, Enem, Dolce Vita, F&S and many more.

Organizer Expo Iqruera Tahir Said, “ The Idea was to develop a new concept of exhibitions in Pakistan whereby more than 30 brands related to Life Style are found under one roof and a vast array of clients can be catered too.

we want to bring trendsetting ideas, execution and of giving the participants (general people, vendors and sponsors) the flavor of international exposure here in our own country. This endeavor provides opportunities like never before.”