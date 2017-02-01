JEDDAH-Saudi Arabia’s “Paul McCartney” took to the stage in Jeddah late Monday for a rare concert in a kingdom seeking to boost entertainment despite religious warnings of “depravity.” The performance by Mohammed Abdu, a mustachioed singer popular throughout the Arab world, was the first major concert in seven years in Jeddah, the kingdom’s second city, according to Arab News. About 8,000 enthusiastic and mostly young fans - all male - filled an indoor sports venue for Abdu’s romantic and patriotic songs, an AFP photographer said. He was backed by an Egyptian orchestra and performed alongside another Saudi artist, Rabeh Sager, and Iraqi-Saudi singer Majid al-Muhandis. Abdu was to sing in Riyadh last September but the show was cancelled without explanation.