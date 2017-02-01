LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Film Producers Association Syed Noor has said that implementation of long standing resolutions of UNO on Kashmir is the solution of problems of the Kashmiris.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday he said that Kashmiris have been sacrificing their lives for the basic right of self determination, adding that international community is not playing its due role in this regard.

He said that hundreds of thousands of Indian troops are trying to crush the freedom movement in occupied Kashmir but they had failed in discouraging the Kashmiris.

Syed Noor hoped the freedom movement of Kashmiris would continue and get success.