LOS ANGELES-Gigi Hadid believes there is ‘’so much pressure on fashion’’ and on models from ‘’the world’’. The 21-year-old model spoke out about her body shape and her catwalk in an emotive letter on Instagram in 2015, and the star has since reflected on her post and has admitted she is impressed by the support she received at the time because she believes there is a lot of stress on models. Speaking about the reaction to her note and her view of the fashion industry to British Vogue magazine, which Gigi graces the cover of in the March issue, said: ‘’The response was crazy. From Victoria’s Secret Angels to my friends who are considered plus size, everyone texted me and said they appreciated me saying something. ‘’The world puts so much pressure on fashion, then judges models for succumbing to that pressure.’’ In the letter the catwalk icon previously addressed how she now feels ‘’confident’’ in herself and represents a ‘’body image’’, which she claimed wasn’t ‘’accepted’’ a few years ago.