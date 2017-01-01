America's President-elect Donald Trump will take office on Jan 20, but that isn't stopping him from tweeting shade to those who opposed him and "lost so badly," reports Marie Claire.

Today, the man who will soon lead America tweeted a message for his supporters, but also for his "many enemies."

Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016

USA Today reports that Trump will spend New Year's Eve in Palm Beach, Florida, at his private Mar-a-Lago club.