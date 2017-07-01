LOs angeles-Claire Foy is set to star alongside Ryan Gosling in the Neil Armstrong biopic ‘First Man’, directed by Damien Chazelle.

The 33-year-old actress - who is currently starring in Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ - has signed up to play the astronaut’s wife Janet in the new film, directed by ‘La La Land’s Damien Chazelle, the Daily Mail reports. Not much is known about the film as of yet but Hollywood hunk and ‘La La Land’ star Ryan Gosling is set to play the astronaut in the movie, which follows the glory and turmoil of him landing on the moon. Foy is said to have auditioned for the role via Skype and flew to Los Angeles to meet with the filmmaker in person later on in the process.

It will be based in the years from 1961 to 1969, the year Armstrong landed on the moon, and will look at the astronaut, his family and NASA’s efforts to get the man up on the orbiting rock.

‘First Man’ is an adaptation of James R. Hansen’s book, which was based on 50 hours of taped conversations with Armstrong, who grew to hate the fame he got after taking the ‘’giant leap for mankind’’

Janet was married to Neil for 38 years before they split in 1994. They had two sons together and a daughter who sadly died from pneumonia after suffering from a brain tumour. Neil died in 2012 when he was 82.