LONDON-James Blunt will be Ed Sheeran’s supporting act on the American leg of his world tour, and the ‘Castle on the Hill’ hitmaker has teased audiences are in for a treat with Blunt’s set.

The 26-year-old singer and songwriter has taken to social media to reveal his close friend and ‘You’re Beautiful’ hitmaker will be accompanying him on the ‘’whole USA tour’’, which will see the pair take to the stage at the Wells Fargo Arena in Iowa, America, on Friday.

And the ‘Castle on the Hill’ hitmaker has teased the 43-year-old’s set is ‘’brilliant’’ and the audience will be blown away by his performance.

Sheeran added: ‘’His set is brilliant, you’re in for a treat x (sic).’’

And Blunt is excited to be on tour with Sheeran for three months, and he believes it will be an ‘’amazing experience’’ for them both.

Speaking previously, he said: ‘’It’s going to be an amazing experience coming to America to go on tour for three months with the biggest male solo artist in the world today. It will be a great thrill. It’s his audience, and I’ll try to win them over with some songs.’’

However, Blunt has warned fans that his shows are very different to Sheeran’s because he is ‘’more inefficient’’ than the flame-haired musician.

He explained: ‘’Firstly, I’m more inefficient than him and more foolish than him. He does it only with a pedal station, and I’ll have a five-piece band, me and four others. Mine costs more to set up, but we have great fun. It’s the same band I’ve had for many, many years. So you’ll be able to spot that we’re having lots of fun on stage.’’