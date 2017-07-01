LOSANGELES-The singer knows nothing about Packer’s dealings with the Israeli Prime Minister.

People have got to stop asking Mariah Carey about James Packer. The singer’s ex fiance is currently embroiled in a legal scandal involving the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - but she insists she has nothing to do with it, nor does she know anything about it.

And why would she? She has been separated from her former partner since October, and Packer has been wanted by Israeli authorities since March in matters regarding political corrupting and ‘illegal gift giving’. But Mariah explains that she has never paid any heed to her ex’s relationship with the Prime Minister.

Mariah told Israeli reporters while in Tel Aviv promoting Premier Dead Sea Cosmetics, according to the Hollywood Reporter. ‘How am I supposed to know? I don’t know, for real. I really have no idea about the political stuff that goes on, I don’t pay attention to it.’

There are those suggesting that she may have knowledge about the illicit exchange given that Packer gave Netanyahu tickets to a Mariah Carey concert and then the singer joined them for a private dinner later. It’s safe to say that she has taken some offence at this suggestion.