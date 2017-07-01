LOSANGELES:- Hollywood movie-maker Patty Jenkins has confessed it wasn’t a ‘’forgone conclusion’’ that she’d direct ‘Wonder Woman 2’. Patty Jenkins admits it wasn’t a ‘’forgone conclusion’’ that she’d direct the ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel. The 45-year-old movie-maker helmed the widely acclaimed superhero film starring Gal Gadot - but Patty has confessed to harbouring doubts about returning to direct the follow-up. She shared: ‘’I had an epiphany about ‘Wonder Woman 2’. I was like, you don’t have to do this. It doesn’t have to be a foregone conclusion that you do ‘Wonder Woman 2’. ‘’But then as I was falling asleep I had an epiphany.



I was like, ‘Wait a minute. You have the greatest character of all time that you love dearly, with a cast that you love sitting at the palm of your hand at this day and age - you can do whatever you want with them - are you crazy?’ ‘’And then I suddenly realised, it’s not more, it’s another movie. It’s its own movie. And it’s got to be great.’’ Patty admitted to being excited by the prospect of directing another ‘Wonder Woman’ film because she feels there’s scope to tell a new and interesting story. She said, according to Advocate: ‘’It’s a continuation of the same character, but there’s a great, entirely different story to be told. ‘’With this character in our ... in the world, that’s fun, because now she exists, just funny, and also says something profound about the world we’re in right now.’’ This comes shortly after producer Jon Berg revealed he and Patty have a ‘’cool idea’’ for the new movie. He said: ‘’Patty and I are writing the treatment right now. The goal is to make another great ‘Wonder Woman’ film.