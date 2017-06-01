DM LONDON - Candice Swanepoel has returned to the modelling industry eight months after giving birth, and both the blonde beauty and Victoria’s Secret have shared the news on social media. The 28-year-old model welcomed her first child Anaca with her partner Hermann Nicoli into the world in October last year, and although she decided to take a short break from the fashion business to care for her seven-month-old son, she has decided it is now time to make a comeback.

The news of the catwalk icon’s return was announced on Victoria’s Secret Instagram account with a video of the blonde haired beauty, who acquired her Victoria’s Secret Angel wings in 2010, sporting a raunchy lace one piece thong bodysuit.

The clip was captioned: ‘’It’s official: @angelcandices is back! (sic).’’

The South African-born star also teased she was working again on her social media site, as she uploaded a photograph of her flaunting her slender frame in her athleisurewear. She captioned the image shared on her photo-sharing site: ‘’Getting back into the groove @victoriasport@cgonzalezbeauty @daniellepriano@drewharrow @gregkadelstudios@jeromeduran @simsdenice @ed_razek (sic).’’

Meanwhile, Candice has revealed her life completely changed for the better when she gave birth, and she believes the ‘’precious responsibility’’ of being a parent is a ‘’gift’’. Speaking previously about parenting in a sweet Mother’s Day post, she wrote: ‘’Happy Mother’s Day to my lioness mama and all the mothers out there. What a gift and precious responsibility it is to bring a new soul into the world. To love and teach to love just the same. My life definitely started over on the day I met my baby. Every day has turned into Mother’s Day. Mom I love you and now know what it feels like to have your heart living outside of your body. (sic).’’