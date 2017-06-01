HS LOS ANGELES - Music star Janet Jackson is reportedly set to appear in her own fly-on-the-wall documentary show. The 51-year-old singer-songwriter is reportedly locked in negotiations to sign a lucrative deal with Netflix over her own ten-part show, which would give fans an insight into Janet’s life in the wake of her recent split from her husband Wissam Al Mana. A source explained: ‘’Janet has been fiercely private about her life in the past but feels the need to keep her fans in the loop with what life has been like since she went into hiatus ten years ago.’’The show will follow Janet - who gave birth to her first child, a son called Eissa, in January 2017 - as she goes about her day-to-day life. And Netflix reportedly feels the documentary will prove to be popular with TV viewers. The insider told The Sun newspaper: ‘’The show will run as a ten-part documentary and will feature recording ­sessions in the studio, co-parenting her child with Wissam and preparing for the European and Asian legs of her tour.‘’Netflix are negotiating a big sum for the rights to the show as they expect it to ­perform well.’’ The speculation comes shortly after it was reported that Janet’s estranged husband sent her 100 flowers for her 51st birthday.

Wissam reportedly sent her a mix of roses and orchids in celebration of her special day on May 16. A source previously said: ‘’Janet and her husband are separated, but have a mutual love and admiration for each other. There doesn’t seem to be a reconciliation in the future, but never say never.’’The source also said that whilst the ‘Again’ singer appreciated the floral present, Janet ‘’couldn’t ask for a better gift than her precious baby boy’’.