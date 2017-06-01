LOS ANGELES (gn): Tyra Banks has revealed that she has held talks with Lindsay Lohan about a cameo in ‘Life-Size 2’.

The ‘America’s Got Talent’ host is working on a sequel to the 2000 movie, in which a widower’s daughter (Lohan) accidentally brings her doll, Eve, (Banks) to life while trying to cast a spell to resurrect her mother, and Tyra has held talks with Lindsay, 30, about returning. Speaking on ‘The Talk’, she said: ‘’I am having conversations with Ms. Lohan. Yes, and I want her to come back and I think that she does too. Actually, I know she does. So I really hope that she can be in it.’’

Tyra, 43, also admitted she has been shocked by how excited people are for the sequel.

She said: ‘’Crazy, people want this so bad. I had no idea! But Eve is gonna grow up, honey.’’

And Tyra already knows who she wants to take on the lead role in the new movie.

She said: ‘’I would love Zendaya. I think Zendaya would be really interesting.’’

Tyra is also excited about showing a new, grown up, Eve, explaining: ‘’Five years, four scripts, and finally we decided, Eve needs to grow up. She’s been around for a while. She’s been alive for a while. She needs to grow up and experience more adult things. So, you’re going to see a very different Eve.

‘’The idea was: ‘Let’s do a movie for young adults,’ so this is going to be an edgy Eve that you see, an edgy ‘Life-Size 2.’

‘’The script is being written right now so even I don’t know 100 percent, but it’s definitely going to be like: ‘Oh my God Eve does WHAT? Cover your eyes!’’’