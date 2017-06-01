LOS ANGELES:- Robin Wright is not getting paid the same amount as Kevin Spaces for ‘House of Cards’ and feels extremely disappointed. The 51-year-old actress was - who has appeared in all episodes of the show, as well as directing some of the series and serving as executive producer on the fourth season of the political drama - demanded equal pay to her co-star last year but this has not yet happened. Speaking to Rhapsody, United Airlines’ in-flight magazine, she said: ‘’Yeah. I don’t think I’m getting paid the same amount.–DM

They told me I was getting a raise. But... I don’t think so.’’ Media Rights Capital, which produces ‘House of Cards’, insists equal pay was never a possibility as Kevin is a founding producer on the show but say they have offered her directing opportunities and executing producing credits. Robin said: ‘’I really don’t like being duped. Nobody does. It’s such a male-dominant workforce still. There’s a conditioning. And changing the condition of men is what needs to happen. A reeducation. A new way of thinking. A new philosophy. I think it needs to happen in all of these industries, when we’re doing the same thing that a man is doing, and we’re still getting paid less.’’