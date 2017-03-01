In testament to the fact exes always come back (even after 10 years), newly single Brad Pitt is now texting his first ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, a source close to Aniston tells Us Weekly. Pitt and his second wife Angelina Jolie, the woman widely seen as the reason Pitt ended things with Aniston in 2005, announced their divorce in September.

According to Marie Claire, Pitt didn't have Aniston's cell number but apparently tracked it down through a "tangled web" of contacts. He reached out with a happy birthday text to her on February 11, and they reportedly started talking after. "Brad has confided in Jen," the source said. "Brad told her he's having a hard time with his split and they exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past."

Aniston and Pitt were married for five years in a fairytale-like wedding. Their divorce was highly covered—and launched a Team Jen vs. Team Angelina narrative that lasted throughout the Brangelina marriage.

Aniston has since moved on and is remarried to Justin Theroux. Theroux himself isn't concerned about Pitt's texting either. He's "okay with them being friends," the source told Us. "[He knows] Jen just wants to be nice." Also pretty nice for a guy who once posted an Instagram that said "f*ck Brad Pitt."