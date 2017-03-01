LAHORE: Pop singer Rabi Pirzada has released her new music video titled ‘Rashqe Qamar’.

A ceremony was organized in Lahore Press Club and was attended by renowned stage actor Naseem Vicky and others.

Rabi addressed the gathering and said, her video is a voice against male oppression in the society. Also spoke about her three films which are under the completion process, whereas she is also planning to produce a film.

The film’s story is being penned by Naseem Vicky, she told. Rabi pronounced that she wishes to revive Pakistani cinema through her home production.

Rabi Pirzada also brought her pet python in the ceremony.