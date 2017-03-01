Ryan Gosling's odds to play James Bond have been slashed following his relatively composed response to the Oscars Best Picture mix-up. While everyone else on stage was visibly in shock and confused, Gosling was pictured giggling, a moment that quickly went viral.

Jordan: We didn't win. There is a mistake. Moonlight won.



Everyone: OH MY GOD WHAT



Ryan Gosling: pic.twitter.com/9kKTs2nk4K — guada☄ (@johnsonst0ne) February 27, 2017

In response to this, the bookmakers William Hill has cut his odds to be named the next James Bond from 14/1 to 10/1.

"Ryan Gosling showed an admirable sense of humor and his composure was worthy of Mr Bond – the coolest cucumber of them all," said Rupert Adams, a spokesperson for William Hill, reports Harpers Bazaar.

While this still leaves him far behind the favorites James Norton, Tom Hardy and Michael Fassbender, the Canadian actor's cool might well have helped him land the part of the most famous spy of them all.