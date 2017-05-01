Britney Spears is getting some well deserved recognition for being one of pop music's most indelible icons.

The "Slumber Party" singer was honored at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards on Saturday with the show's first-ever Icon Award.

Decked out in outfits inspired by Britney's vast catalog of music video styles, Kelsea Ballerini, Sofia Carson and actress/singer Hailee Steinfeld teamed up to perform a medley of the pop diva's biggest hits. They were later joined by Jamie Lynn Spears, who surprised her big sister and the audience as she hit the stage.

After the live tribute -- which included covers of a number of songs including "...Baby One More Time," "Circus," and "Till the World Ends" -- Britney took a moment to thank her fans, and Radio Disney, for their support.

"What a pleasant surprise, my goodness!" the 35-year-old songstress shared. "I want to thank Radio Disney so much for giving me their first-ever Icon Award. What can I say? This is such an honor! Your support throughout my career has meant so much to me."

The singer also thanked her two sons, 11-year-old Sean Preston and 10-year-old Jayden James, who came to the fun awards so to support their mom.

"My two loves of my life, Jayden and Preston, my sons. You're the reason my heart beats, and I love you so much," she exclaimed.

After the event, ET caught up with Sofia Carson, who couldn't contain her excitement at being able to perform "…Baby One More Time," in a tribute to the icon, after growing up listening to the hit single and loving it as a little kid.

"Never in a million years did I ever dream that I'd be singing it in front of Britney," Carson marveled. "It was a really special moment and I'm so honored to have been a part of it."