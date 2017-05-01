LOS ANGELES-Miley Cyrus has got her dog Emu's face tattooed on her.

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker paid a visit to famed tattoo artist Dr Woo - known for inking the likes of Ellie Goulding, Zoe Kravitz and Cara Delevingne - in Los Angeles earlier this week to get her beloved pet pooch Emu's portrait etched into her flesh.

Although the 24-year-old singer hasn't shared a photograph of her new inking herself, Dr Woo took to his Instagram account shortly after he finished the black-and-white design to share his impressive work with his legion of followers. He wrote: ''Placed a young Emu on his mom @mileycyrus #emufanclub (sic)''

This isn't the first time Miley has got a tattoo tribute to her family of pets as she previously got the outline of her Alaskan Klee Kai Floyd, who was tragically killed by a coyote in 2014, emblazoned into to her flesh just under her armpit. She also got the saying: ''With a little help from my fwends,'' written underneath.

Miley is certainly no stranger to getting meaningful inkings as she got her fiance Liam Hemsworth's favourite food tattooed on her arm in the summer of last year. The brunette beauty had only just rekindled her romance with 'The Dressmaker' actor, whom she first started romancing in 2009 after meeting on the set of 'Last Song', they then got engaged in 2012 before splitting a year later, when she got an etching of Vegemite - a condiment native to Australia - pressed on to her left tricep.

She also has a moon, a planet and an avocado on her arm as well as 'Rolling stone' inked on her feet, among others.