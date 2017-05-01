Cricketer and former Pakistani cricket team captain Shahid Afridi will host the Ramzan show in place of Junaid Jamshed this year.

According to sources, Shahid Afridi will not only host the show but also his ‘Shahid Afridi Foundation’ will help the needy during the transmission on a private TV channel.

The announcement was made by the co-host of program ‘Shaan-e-Ramzan’ which will be aired under the name of ‘Shan-e-Pakistan’ this year.

Singer turned religious scholar Junaid Jamshed passed away in a plane crash on 7 December, 2016 near Havelian, Pakistan.

He was coming back from a religious tour from Chitral along with his wife.