LONDON - Liam Gallagher has announced a UK tour for December in support of his debut solo album ‘As You Were’. The 44-year-old rocker will head out in support of his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ - which is released on October 6 - kicking off at Leeds First Direct Arena on December 3 and concluding with a homecoming show at Manchester Arena on December 16. The run will see the former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman perform his biggest show yet at London’s Alexandra Palace on December 7. It comes after a successful summer which saw the ‘Wall of Glass’ singer perform at festivals around Europe, including recent sets at Reading and Leeds Festivals last weekend.–CM