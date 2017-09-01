The much awaited poster of Shoaib Mansoor's upcoming movie VERNA is out, centering Mahira Khan, establishing that the film is indeed based on a female protagonist.

Khuda ke liye Bol #Verna... #shoaibmansoor A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on Sep 1, 2017 at 4:04am PDT

According to media reports, Mahira is playing the role of a rape survivor who seeks justice against her assaulters. The poster shows an image of a blemished woman, sporting an intense look.

Mahira made her debut in Shoaib Mansoor's BOL back in 2011, so this is the second time she is working with him.

VERNA is set to release in November this year.