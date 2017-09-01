LAHORE - The much-anticipated movie, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, has released worldwide with exclusive premieres in Karachi and Lahore.

Punjab Nahi Jaungi is finally playing in cinemas after full-fledged promotions for months. The team left no stone unturned to promote their movie, and reach out to the audiences. From the launch of the trailer, the movie got phenomenal response from the audiences. With more than 2.7 million views, the trailer of the movie trended as No 1 for three days straight on YouTube.

The launch of the movie was a star-studded event as popular celebrities graced the red carpet of the premiere at Karachi and Lahore.

Punjab Nahi Jaungi is a romantic-drama directed by the award-winning director, Nadeem Baig, and produced by Salman Iqbal, Muhammad Jerjees Seja, Shehzad Nasib and Humayun Saeed.

The story revolves around a Punjabi boy and a sophisticated Karachi girl, and their journey towards love filled with dramatic twists and turns.

Salman Iqbal, founder and President of ARY Digital Network, stated, “We have complete faith in the movie, and we urge the audiences to go and watch the movie this Eidul Azha, and support Pakistani cinema.”

Nahi Jaungi is a wholesome entertainer, and I am confident that the audiences will love it,’ stated Humayun Saeed, the actor and producer of the movie.

“It’s a great experience watching it with the audiences and I would like to thank my cast, crew, producers for having faith in me and I am overwhelmed with the immense love and support towards Punjab Nahi Jaungi which we have been receiving since the film was announced.” stated Nadeem Baig, the director of the movie.

Punjab Nahi Jaungi boasts an A-list ensemble cast including Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Ahmad Ali Butt, Urwa Hocane, Azfar Rehman, Sohail Ahmed, Safina Behroz, Behroz Subzwari, Saba Hamid, Waseem Abbas and Naveed Shehzad. The script is penned down by the legendary Khalil-ur-Rehman who has plays like Saadq-e-Tumhare and Pyarey Afzal to his credit.

The movie has released internationally in the UAE, UK, USA, Canada, South Africa, Australia, Denmark, Norway and Sweden on 31st August, 2017. The film will be the biggest Pakistani release in UK occupying a total of 70 screens.