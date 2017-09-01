Karachi - The Shaan-e-Pakistan Luxury Privé Edition 2017 will start from October 26 to 28.

Brainchild of Huma Nassr of Braahtii, Shaan-e-Pakistan’s third season was earlier set to take place in Karachi, in September 2017. With this rescheduling, Huma Nassr and her team endeavour to enhance the platform, allowing for more regional inclusivity and in order to build a grander platform showcase and experience given it is an ambitious undertaking.

Indeed Shaan-e-Pakistan is currently in the process of bringing renowned international talent, musicians and designers to Pakistan along with showcasing the best of Pakistan’s talent. The audience will not only see Pakistani and Indian musicians, celebrities and designers for the duration of this 3 day event but the platform is also looking to include emerging and established talent from Lebanon, Italy and Bangladesh for which paperwork and visa processing demanded extra time, leading to a new series of dates being announced. The platform is set to grow as a more regionally inclusive, expansive and an evolved platform.