KARACHI-The three-day 14th edition of Bridal Couture Week began at Pearl Continental Hotel the other day. Rendering a modern twist on the ramp BCW once again won hearts as it showcased some of the finest ensembles. The nation’s top couturiers took the runway to present collections that are bound to become the season’s sworn favourites.

The schedule kicked off with Menswear Guru AmirAdnan and ended with a grand affair by HSY. The lineup for show one QHBCW opened up with a graceful performance of Raga boys which was followed by presentation of Yasmin Zaman’s collection ‘Jashan-e-Bahar’. The collection was intricately embellished bridals. Her unique colour palette and craftsmanship set her apart from rest of designers. Anoushey Ashraf glamourized the stage for the designer.

Rizwan Ahmed was the third to present his collection ‘Sonehri’ on the runway. Focusing on details with a vibrant colour palette the collection was an exciting mix of ideas with the traditional cuts in his signature style. Actress Sara Khan and Agha Ali walked the ramp for the designer. Impulse by Aisha Farid showcased her fine collection called ‘Mughal Mahal’ she tried to keep each cut different from the other, so the versatility of her aesthetic shinned through stunning Aiza Khan, Danish Taimoor, Zahid Ahmed, Noor Khan, Sami Khan, Sana Fakhir and QYT added grandeur to Aisha Farid’s Impulse.

Show 1 was concluded by Naushad Imdad’s Eminence III a prequel of his previous collection showcased last year. The designer spell bound the audience with the mixture of electric colours and handmade embroidered sherwanis. Cricketer Yasir Shah and Raeed Khan were the showstoppers.

Show 2 of QHBCW started with Zauq presented by Arsalan Iqbal. Everyone loved the creativity and theatrics that come with him on the ramp.

The collection left the audience mesmerized in its beauty and design aesthetics. The garments were worked upon intricate embroidery in a bright colour palette for the festive season, which included Kurta, Turbans, dhoti’s, waistcoats and sherwani’s. Actor Ali Kazmi participated in the showcase as a showstopper with a live qawwali performance by Hamza Akram and team.

Last but not the least Gogi by Hassan presented his vintage collection.The ensembles were a perfect fit for wedding trousseau and would definitely make the bride to be feeling like royal princess on her big day.It redefined the concept of bridal trousseau and one who embraces modern and minimalist glamour with a classic twist. Actress Noor Bukhari looked ethereal as she walked the ramp for the designer.

Day 1 of the three-day bridal extravaganza concluded on a high note with 1909 by the couture king, Hassan Shehryar Yasin. There’s no denying the fact that Bilal Ashraf is just the perfect muse.

The actor once again turned heads as he show stopped for the incredible HSY. The collection redefined vintage glamour on the ramp.

HSY

Hassan Sheheryar Yasin brought his grandeur to the 14th edition of QHBCW with his Spring/Summer 2017 Bridal Couture Section titled 1909. 1909 is inspired by the time when the iconic HSY Mansion in Karachi was built, 1909 is a study of textures, surface embellishments, colours and hues designed for the woman of today. The collection Redefines vintage glamour.

Naushad Imdad

This year, the brand introduces “Holland and Sherry Savile Row, London” fabrics franchise for the first time in Pakistan, who have existed for over 180 years along with Eminence III presenting the finest garment on the catwalk from a wide range of fabric lines. Be it ethnic wear or tailored suits, Naushad will spell bound the audience with electric colours.

IMPULSE BY AISHA FARID

Mughal Mahal is based on 17th century Mughal era architecture, beauty of Mughal interiors, and is inspired by the power of the Maharanis. The collection boasts the luxurious styles and pride of the Maharanis and specially enhanced coloured flowers with dull bright dyes on fabric clothes such as kundanzari, net organza, brocade, velvet, nets and tissue.

Yasmin Zaman

Yasmin Zaman’s Jashan-e-Bahar celebrates life and renewal in the same spirit. It is for those who are about to tread the path to new beginnings, encapsulating our tradition and heritage with silhouettes and cuts from the past.

The sheer net and organza dupattas and rich jamawar ghararas with intricate motifs made with traditional aari and zardozi, were a treat to watch.

RIZWAN AHMED

Rizwan Ahmed brings his best foot forward with Sonehri, experimenting with the traditional cuts in his signature style. Colour palette used in this collection is all shades of gold with a sprinkling of pastel colour.

Sheerness of net, shine of silk, crisp brocade and fall of chiffon make Sonehri one of the best collections the brand has come forward with.

GOGI BY HASSAN

This collection gives patronage to the rich culture and heritage of the east, and depicts a Pakistani bride in all the grandeur of the golden era, with work highlighting traditional Gharara, Khulli Shalwar, antique style Dupatta and Lehenga among other iconic pieces.

t is a vintage collection that goes back to the heart and soul of bridal fashion.

ARSALAN IQBAL

Zauq is an amalgamation of the brand’s strength and recent forays into the creation of innovative textiles combined with time honoured embroidery techniques. Ranging from solids in jewel tone, dyed raw silk to our own custom woven Merino wool and silk weaves, the collection offers a wide range of wedding wear ranging from waistcoats, kurtas, dhotis and Sherwani’s.

Amir Adnan

Amir Adnan’s An Ode to Heritage is inspired by generations of culture and heritage and presents monochromes combined with embroideries, which give the perfect blend of simplicity and elegance. Banking on the idea of having authentic heritage, the collection promises great craftsmanship and classic silhouettes. It pays homage to our age-old rich values with a story and history following cuts and styles that remain timelessly elegant over the years.