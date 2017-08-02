Lahore-The Pakistani Academy Selection Committee has invited Pakistani filmmakers to submit their films by August 20 for Oscar consideration in the ‘Foreign Language Film Award’ category for the 90thAcademy Awards.

Indeed, this will mark the fourth consecutive submission by the Pakistani Academy Selection Committee having previously submitted “Zinda Bhaag” in 2013, “Dukhtar” in 2014, “MOOR” in 2015 and “Mah-e-Mir” to represent the best of Pakistani cinema for award consideration in the ‘Foreign Language Film’ category.

The committee is chaired by two-time Academy Award and Emmy winning documentary filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and includes Jerjess Seja (CEO ARY Digital Network), Nadeem Mandviwalla (Managing Director Mandviwalla Entertainment), Asim Raza (film and television commercial director and producer), Momina Duraid (director and producer Hum Films),Talat Hussain (radio, film, television and stage actor),SakinaSamo (actress, producer and director),Rizwan Beyg (fashion designer), Mohammad Hanif (author and journalist) and Ali Hamza (singer, song-writer and founding member of Noori).

The committee will choose one film as Pakistan’s official submission for their ‘Foreign Language Film Award.’

A foreign language film is defined as a feature-length motion picture produced outside the United States of America with a predominantly non-English dialogue track.