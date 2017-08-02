LOS ANGELES-Katy Perry is giving away concert tickets to fans who help donate supplies to their local Boys & Girls Club of America.

The 32-year-old singer has teamed up with the national organisation - which helps provide after-school programs to young people across America - through social-action platform Global Citizen, to encourage people to donate both time and supplies to their local club.

Fans of the ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ hitmaker that sign up to the scheme on Global Citizen’s website and then donate supplies to their local Boys & Girls Club will be entered into a prize draw to win a pair of general admission tickets to Katy’s ‘WITNESS: The Tour’.

If fans are able to go the extra mile and actually volunteer at their local club, they will be entered into another prize draw, where they have the chance to win a pair of VIP tickets to the tour and a meet-and-greet with Katy.

In a statement announcing the partnership, the ‘Bon Appetite’ singer said: ‘’I’m a firm believer that actions speak louder than tweets. I think we’re all looking for a way to make real change beyond just donating our loose change.’’

And in a post on the organisation’s website, fans are encouraged to help young people ‘’reach their full potential.’’

The post reads: ‘’In partnership with Katy on her new ‘’Witness’’ album and tour, we #WitnessTheFuture where all young people, especially those who need us most, can reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

‘’You could win tickets to Katy’s 2017-2018 tour in a city near you by getting involved with Boys & Girls Clubs and showing your support.’’

Meanwhile, Katy recently said she is striving to remain ‘’authentic’’, even if the process is ‘’painful’’.

She said: ‘’I’m evolving and learning at the same time ... I try to stay my most authentic self. That can be hard. Authenticity is not always pretty. Sometimes it is messy, sometimes it is strange, sometimes it’s painful.’’