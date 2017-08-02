LAHORE-Mehwish Hayat is the new sensation in our showbiz. She has been on the cover of top magazines and bagged many challenging awards for her brilliant acting skills. In an exclusive interview with The Nation she talked about her upcoming film ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’. Following are excerpts of the interview:

Tell us about your role in ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’?

I’m playing the character of a Karachi girl, who is studying in abroad. She is very strong and fearless girl, who speaks out what is in her mind and has her own family values. But at the same time she knows what to achieve in her life.

From ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Aani’ to ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ how has the journey been with Humayun Saaeed?

Humayun Saeed is a very passionate and professional actor. His off screen humour provides much needed relief from stress of work and his keen observation and intuition on set are welcome additions.

I really enjoy the time we spend on sets. We have been through so many things together. Performing on stage, promoting films, doing advertisements cinematically and creatively it’s been a long association between us. I’m happy to be a part of the film.

Your role in ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ was offered to Iman Ali but finally landed in your lap. Tell us something about this?

I really can’t say much about it. There are many films in which director and producer take decision to cast the actor according to the character. So, it was Nadeem Baig’s decision and I’m happy to be a part of PNJ.

You were criticised a lot for doing item Number in Namaloom Afraad? Do you believe dance numbers should be performed in upcoming Pakistani films?

Item numbers have been going on in movies for the last 30 years by top-notch actresses. I don’t think there is an issue in performing a dance number. Dance numbers are part of the film and it’s fun to be a part of a song but it also depends on how it’s going to shown. It should look sexy but not vulgar.

What is it about you as an actor that’s attracting hotshot directors?

Well, it is my acting skill which attracts hotshot directors. When I sign any project I work like a blank canvas in which I prove myself as a good actor. Directors see value in my work ethics and I thrive to live their dream.

How has been your journey in Coke Studio? Any plan to release new song.

The experience in Coke Studio was brilliant and the feedback I received was more than 6 million views. To get such views to an original song is an achievement. After Coke Studio I signed ‘Actor in law’ and after that ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’. I haven’t had time to pursue my music career but finally I have decided to focus on music. Now in August I have a tour in US and concerts are lined up in different cities.

Would you like to share about your upcoming project?

I haven’t signed any new film. I’m waiting to see the response from ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ after then I will focus on my music concerts.