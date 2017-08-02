KARACHI-Global trend setting brand, Maybelline New York, held a soirée in Karachi to celebrate Women Who Make It Happen event.

The event, held following the launch of the Maker Women celebration movement with the release of anthem “Humsa Ho Tou Samnay Aye” in Pakistan, was hosted by the brand and their spokesperson, celebrity Ayesha Omar.

The soirée included a special screening of the anthem and a live musical performance by vocalist Alicia Dias. In attendance at the event were powerhouses from the entertainment, fashion, film and acting fraternities including Mansha Pasha, Hira Tareen, Nadia Hussain, ZhalaySarhadi, WardahSaleem, Maliha Aziz, Kiran Aman, TapuJaveri, Ali Safina, Adeel Hussain, Sana Bucha, Huma Nassr, FriehaAltaf, Saima Rashid Bargfrede, Adnan Pardesy, SanamChaudhri, Areeba Habib, Rubab Hayat, Huma Amir Shah, Saad Hayat and Junaid Khan.

“Humsa Ho Tou Samnay Aye” celebrates women and the strength that they stand for; ‘Maker Women’ who are the heroes of their own lives and who Make IT Happen every day. The video features Actor and Maybelline New York brand ambassador Ayesha Omar, musician Zoe Viccaji, artist Naveen Shakil, MMA fighter Sarah Tareen, story teller AlinaEhtesham and unfolds against the soulful voice of maestro Ali Sethi.