Lahore-Drama serial ‘Awam Kay Sipahi’ which is based on the brave life of Shaheed Safwat Ghayyur, a senior raking police officer and Commandant of Frontier Constabulary, will on-aired today (Thursday) at 7:30pm.

The film is part of popular drama series ‘Awam Kay Sipahi’ that presents the real life stories of 12 police martyrs from all over Pakistan. The series was launched on January 20. It brings to spotlight the extraordinary sacrifices of real life heroes of police department in making our country peaceful, prosperous and progressive.

Each episode captures the essence of the challenges faced by a valiant police officer and how he offered his life in the line of duty.

Today’s episode is dedicated to the martyred Commandant of Frontier Constabulary Safwat Ghayyur, who laid down his life in the war against terror in general and Taliban in particular. Safwat Ghayyur stood up to the threat of Taliban in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhawa province, combated them and was targeted for this very reason.

Omer Bin Zia is the lead actor of the telefilm, featuring as Safwat Ghayyur and MunazzaArif is playing his wife. Other prominent characters include Zaryab, Qaiser, Usman Zafar and Usman Chaudhry.