KARACHI: The 'Actor In Law' actor Fahad Mustafa has taken a step quite forward and about to produce three film projects under his productions house Big bang Entertainment.

The actor has begun documentation.

Actor is not accepting any drama role currently and is signing films including one of director Nabeel Qureshi which will be completed in the ongoing year.

He will then move onto producing the films which will be set for release in 2018.

Pakistani and Indian actors are likely to be cast in the film.

More than 25 dramas have been produced yet by Big Bang Entertainment.