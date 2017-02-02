LOS ANGELES-Selena Gomez and The Weeknd parted with an estimated $250,000 over the weekend for their romantic trip to Florence, Italy.

The ‘Heart Wants What it Wants’ hitmaker may have just started romancing the 26-year-old singer but she made sure no expenses were spared as they parted with $246,403 when they jetted across to Florence over the weekend for their first proper mini break as a couple.

The blossoming lovebirds touched down in the picturesque city on Friday and immediately checked into the Belmond Villa San Michele, a hotel known for its privacy, following a long-haul flight from Los Angeles, California. But the rooms aren’t cheap as it’s estimated it would have set them back between $3,000 to $4,000 per night for the private suite but, if they’d really pushed the boat out, they could have parted with as much as $10,000 per night for the luxurious Limonaia Villa, while the Limonaia Suite comes in just under that at around $7,000 per night.

And it wasn’t just their accommodation they failed to keep a lid on, as the loved-up duo made sure their getaway was jam packed with exciting activities and spent their first day scoffing delicious grub at the Trattoria Borgo Antico. They then stopped by the Accademia Gallery Museum, which costs approximately $50, but made sure they were given the special treatment by coughing up $239 each for a private tour of the sculpture art gallery, according to E! News.

The pair then travelled back to their plush hotel in a private limo for around $1,500 before they picked up their designer baggage and headed to the Hotel Gritti Palace - a short journey from the beach - for a change of scenery. However, their journey to the hotel, wasn’t smooth sailing as they had initially thought, as they would have had to catch a private water taxi from Marco Polo Airport to Central Venice for $118.

After a tiresome few days in the romantic city, the 24-year-old beauty and her beau - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - jumped on a flight, and no doubt travelled first class, back to the United States on Tuesday.

The couple sparked rumours they were dating earlier this month when they were spotted locking lips and, although friends have warned them to take things slowly, they’ve been ‘’talking every day’’ since their smooch session. However, their relationship hasn’t gone down well with everyone as Selena’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber - who she has dated on and off since 2011 - as he thinks the romance is a scam to help sell his former flame’s forthcoming album.

And he’s not the only one who has had something to say about the couple as The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid - who he split from in November due to their conflicting schedules - doesn’t seem best pleased either.

Although she hasn’t publicly shamed the duo, she’s taken a subtle swipe at Selena by unfollowing her Instagram.