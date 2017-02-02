LOS ANGELES-Kim Kardashian West’s private jet has been searched by immigration officials at Los Angeles Airport.

The reality TV star was returning home after a four-day vacation with her family in Costa Rica when their jet was boarded by customs and immigration officials, who scoured the plane for any hints of criminality.

Kim was joined on board the flight by her sisters Kourtney and Khloe and her half-sister Kylie Jenner, all of whom were spotted disembarking the jet after being spoken to by border patrol, according to The Sun newspaper.

The search came shortly after the newly-installed US President Donald Trump had tightened immigration controls at airports.

Meanwhile, Rob Kardashian reportedly felt ‘’sad and sick’’ he didn’t get invited on holiday with his family.

The 29-year-old star - who has two-month-old daughter Dream with his fiancée Blac Chyna - was hurt he has never been asked to join his siblings on their luxury retreats.

A source said: ‘’Rob has been sad and sick lately over the growing divide between him and the rest of his family.

‘’The sisters continue to go on family trips and film ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ without him.

‘’Rob feels like his sisters are constantly judging and trying to direct his life. The whole situation has Rob feeling isolated and apart from the rest of his very tight-knit family.’’

And while Rob’s mother Kris always makes sure she invites her son on their vacations, he simply does not feel ‘’comfortable’’ or ‘’welcomed’’ by the Kardashian/Jenner brood.

The source explained: ‘’Even though Kris always reaches out to Rob and invites him on the family vacations, Rob simply does not feel comfortable or welcomed by the rest of the family.’’