RS-LOS ANGELES

The Umbrella singer is taking on the iconic role of Marion Crane, originally played by Janet Leigh in Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, in the TV drama - a contemporary prequel of the classic movie following the character of Norman Bates.

In the trailer a rainsoaked Rihanna, complete with short red hair, pitches up in the middle of the night and utters the line, “Can I get a room?” to the young Norman, played by Freddie Highmore.

Rihanna’s version of Marion will feature in several episodes during the show’s fifth and final season as the character who steals money from her boss so she can be with her boyfriend.

“We’re taking threads of that story and definitely using them so it’s recognisable, it’s just where we go with it is very different,” executive producer Kerry Ehrin explained to Entertainment Weekly. “It’s tough to be in a situation where you’re in love with a guy, and for whatever reason, he keeps stalling.

Work singer Rihanna is branching out in TV and film this year. This summer she will be seen in Luc Besson’s sci-fi romp Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, while she is currently filming the all-female caper movie Ocean’s Eight with Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson and Sandra Bullock, with the movie set for release in 2018.