It's not a surprise that the lady who brought Oscar to the country and has highlighted important issues through her documentaries, is now going to launch new project called ‘Dekh Magar Pyar Se’, which is a mobile cinema.

This new project of SOC films aims to entertain people of those areas where no cinema is available.

While talking about the new cinematic experience, Sharmeen said that in small cities of Pakistan the public only have a few community centers and places where they can entertain themselves through movies.

She asserted that the project plans to introduce films, music and animation among the huge audience.

Sharmeen told that filmmakers around the country will have an open invitation to showcase their work in front of the public.

The Academy Award-winning filmmaker revealed that the mobile cinema will begin the process in March from Karachi and will travel across all provinces.