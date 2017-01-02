Almost every singer on the face of the planet went "Already got plans, soz" upon being asked to perform, so the Trump transition team can't be doing all that well either sorting out the fashion, or what Melania will buy off the rack to "pay homage" to her predecessors on Inauguration Day.

(It'll be an ill-fitting imported suit for her other half, no question there.) Here, the sartorial legacy she'll follow, for better or for worse, reports Marie Claire.

Michelle Obama:

In Jason Wu in 2009.

In Thom Browne in 2013.

Laura Bush:

In Oscar de la Renta in 2005.

In Michael Faircloth in 2001.

Hillary Clinton:

In Sarah Phillips in 1993.

In Oscar de la Renta in 1997.

Barbara Bush:

In 1989.

Nancy Reagan:

In 1985.

In James Galanos in 1985.

In James Galanos in 1981, when people were mad at her for spending so much on fashion during a recession

Rosalynn Carter:

In 1977.

In Mary Matise for Jimmae in 1977.

Pat Nixon:

In 1969.

In Karen Stark for Harvey Berin in 1969.

Lady Bird Johnson:

In 1965.

Jackie Kennedy:

In her own design (in collaboration with Ethan Frankau) in 1961.

Mamie Eisenhower:

In Nettie Rosenstein in 1957.

Eleanor Roosevelt:

In 1933.

In Arnold Constable in 1941.

Mary Todd Lincoln:

In 1861.