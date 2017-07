Saturday July 1 marked what would have been Princess Diana's 56th Birthday, reported Marie Claire.

Fans gathered outside Kensington Palace in London, where she used to live, to pay tribute to the Princess' life.

2017 also marks the 20th anniversary of Diana's tragic death, making her birthday all the more poignant.

From photos, to balloons, to handwritten tributes, people paid tribute to Diana's important legacy, following her untimely death.