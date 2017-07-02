CM NEW YORK - Katy Perry is trying to remain ‘’authentic’’ and true to herself, even if the process proves to be ‘’painful’’.

The 32-year-old singer has undergone a drastic change in her look over recent months, and has said that whilst she is ‘’evolving and learning’’, she is making a conscious effort to remain true to herself, even if the process is ‘’painful’’.

She said: ‘’I’m evolving and learning at the same time ... I try to stay my most authentic self. That can be hard. Authenticity is not always pretty. Sometimes it is messy, sometimes it is strange, sometimes it’s painful.’’ And the ‘Bon Appetite’ hitmaker is set to make another change to her body soon when she gets a tattoo at the end of her current tour, and hopes her crew will follow suit and get matching inkings.

When asked during an appearance on Australian television programme ‘The Project’ if she plans to get a new tattoo to mark her new album ‘Witness’ and her current tour, she said: ‘’There will be. It comes towards the end of the tour. Because that is the pay-off. We are like, ‘We have done 100 plus shows, let’s shed some blood together!’ Maybe [a tattoo of] an eye, because that is what I have been doing, with ‘Witness’.’’

Katy’s desire to remain authentic comes as she previously revealed she was ‘’scared’’ of being herself when she entered the music industry.

She said: ‘’A lot of people are living in fear from something that happened in their childhood, or some form of PTSD they picked up along the way, and I created this wonderful character called Katy Perry that I very much am, and can step into all the time, but I created that character out of protection. ‘’I was scared that if you saw me, Katheryn Hudson, the girl wearing the Bioré strip on my nose, you’d be like, ‘That’s not glamorous’. It was me going, ‘OK, I’ve been upset my whole childhood so I’m going to show the world I am something, that I am going to do something and that I am enough’.

I didn’t want to be Katheryn Hudson. I hated that, it was too scary for me, so I decided to be someone else.’’