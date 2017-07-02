CM LOS ANGELES - Jay-Z’s new album seemingly addresses him cheating on Beyonce, loaning Kanye West $20 million and references his infamous fight with Solange Knowles.

The 47-year-old rapper’s title track from his new record, ‘4:44’, features an apology from the star - who has kids Blue Ivy, five, and newborn twins believed to be named Rumi and Sir with his singer spouse - to his wife, and is believed to be a direct reference back to the claims she hinted to him being unfaithful with ‘’Becky with the good hair’’ on her visual LP ‘Lemonade’. He rapped: ‘’If my children knew, I don’t even know what I would do. If they ain’t look at me the same, I would probably die with all the shame.

‘’You did what with who? What good is a ménage a trois when you have a soulmate, you risked that for Blue?

‘’I apologise, often womanise, took my child to be born, see through a woman’s eyes.

‘’Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles. Took me too long for this song. I don’t deserve you.’’

And in the song ‘Family Feud’ - which features vocals from Beyonce - he included the line: ‘’Yeah, I’ll f**k up a good thing if you let me, let me alone Becky.’’

In another track, the rapper - whose real name is Shawn Carter - made comment on the infamous Met Gala 2014 row which saw him attacked in a lift by sister-in-law Solange Knowles.

Referring to Halle Berry’s unfaithful ex-husband Eric Benet, he rapped in ‘Kill Jay Z’: ‘’You egged Solange on, knowing all along all you had to say you was wrong. ‘’You almost went Eric Benet, let the baddest girl in the world get away.’’

In the same track, Jay also hit out at his old friend Kanye West - who infamously ranted about the ‘99 Problems’ hitmaker on stage last October, accusing his pal of not being in touch when wife Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint - and suggested he had loaned him a staggering $20 million. He rapped: ‘’You dropped outta school, you lost your principles.. ‘’But you ain’t the same, this ain’t KumbaYe / But you got hurt because you did cool by Ye.

‘’You gave him 20 million without thinkin’/ He gave you 20 minutes on stage, was he thinkin’?

‘‘‘what wrong with everybody?’ is what you sayin’/ But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.’’