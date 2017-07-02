LOS ANGELES (FF) - Nicole Kidman wasn’t getting the acting roles she wanted so she ‘’made opportunities’’ for herself by making ‘Big Little Lies’.

The ‘Lion’ star joined together with Reese Witherspoon to make ‘Big Little Lies’ so they could ‘’build’’ an opportunity for themselves in the industry.

She told W magazine: ‘’That was the great thing about reading something like Big Little Lies and going, ‘We can get this made.’

And I have to say for [Reese Witherspoon] and I to have taken that from nothing and all the way to here, we both said, ‘We weren’t getting the opportunities of great roles.’ I mean, sometimes every now and then, but I think now, particularly for women, we’re in a position where if it’s not happening, you’ve got to make it happen for you.

‘’You’ve got to make opportunities for yourself and your friends. And that’s pretty much what Big Little Lies was. It was building opportunities for ourselves and our friends.