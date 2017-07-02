LONDON - The Rolling Stones will reportedly release a new studio album next year, and a live compilation this Christmas. The veteran rockers have reportedly had their contract renewed by their label Universal, and frontman Sir Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards, both 73, have recently been in recording studios in London and New York working on new material. According to the Daily Mail newspaper, the group - which also includes Charlie Watts, 76, and 70-year-old Ronnie Wood - plan to release a live compilation album in time for this Christmas, and then a new studio LP will follow to coincide with the end of their upcoming European tour.–TL