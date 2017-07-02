Pakistan’s film actress Armeena Khan took a stand against bullying and abuse on social media against herself and others. In her recent posts on instagram, she told her audience that she wont allow anyone to question her religion or morals.
She has raised a couple of questions in her post that said,
“Why is it that the Pakistani female actresses are subjected to this poison?”
“Secondly I also note that a lot of these are by females. Why is that? Why is it that Pakistani females wish to attack Pakistani actresses in such a vicious manner.”
“Thirdly, please help me understand how can this internet ‘terrorism’ be tackled?”
Hi guys and girls. I have a few q's for you all. I am trying to understand the mentality of the Pakistani public. Above is the collage of the comments that I have received over the last few days. I want to ask, (1) Why is it that the Pakistani female actresses are subjected to this poison? Secondly, I also note that a lot of these are by females. Why is that? Why is it that Pakistani females wish to attack Pakistani actresses in such a vicious manner. What have we done to you except entertain and create an industry that will benefit the economy, culture and arts of Pakistan. How is that a crime? If you can do better please show us your work that will blow our efforts out of the water. Thirdly, please help me understand how can this internet "terrorism" be tackled? Guess what, I too have BAD days. I am a person with real feelings. I work hard. There is a big part of my life that involves running a business, being a daughter, a sister, an aunt as well as helping those who are less fortunate. Can you imagine, when you are having a particularly down day and you get to read this. I understand that I signed up for criticism when I became an actress but nowhere did I sign up for abuse. You are welcome to critique our work in a polite manner but I won't allow you to question my religion, my morals OR my freedom to choose Now, On behalf of all my fellow actresses, though we don't expect praises 100% of the time and welcome CONSTRUCTIVE CRITICISM, we don't deserve such disrespect or bullying. I've seen the same girls and boys go to other international celebs and kiss their backsides as if they are from another planet. Why the hypocrisy? Finally, I am not focussing only on the negative. I am fighting for what's right. I urge you to think before you hit that "send" button. Thanks for your time. Armeena Khan
She reminded her followers that she was ready for criticism but not abuse. She further added that she would not allow anyone question her religion, moral values or freedom to choose.
Further down she also reminds her followers “the same people who criticize Pakistani actresses would go after international celebrities, as if they were from another planet, why the hypocrisy?”
In the conclusion she said that she would fight for the right and asked people to thinking before clicking ‘send’.
She has also asked women to stop using demeaning words against each other, as only then men would give respect to women too. Never stay silent towards injustice.
This morning, I took a stance against the bullying and hate that I receive regularly. I also asked a few questions. The response has surprised me. Never did I think that I would receive so much support and love. I knew that bullying was a problem for many of you also, but today I found out the full extent of it. My heart goes out to all those victims and I am going to take a stand for you also. As I finish my day I want to ask something of you all. 1) Girls, let's support each other and stop using offensive language such as 'whore' or 'slut'. How can we expect men to respect us if we cannot show each other respect? 2) Please do not stand by or remain silent when you witness injustice. I know you are the silent majority but the time has come to raise your voice like you have done for me today. You are the true decent face of Pakistan and Pakistani international community. May Allah bless you all. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. You have made stronger and I hope to continue to promote Pakistan internationally wherever and whenever possible through my work InshaAllah. I love you all! #saynotobullying #keyboardwarriors #Letsstandforeachother Citation received in NewYork for my acting talent lent to #Yalghaar. In presence of Madam Ambassador #maleehalodhi and Ma'am Nasreen Ahmed (First Pakistani woman to be elected in office NEWYORK) Thank you to both the ladies. #Inspired ✨✨
The post was appreciated and started of a debate regarding harassment and bullying.
Armeena Khan has recently acted in Yalghar, a Pakistani film that has been a hit in the box office.